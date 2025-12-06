Repeated Cancellation of Exams in Odisha: Naveen expresses Concerns

TNI Bureau: Odisha’s Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep concern over the repeated cancellation of recruitment exams, including the ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery) exam, saying it is shattering the dreams of thousands of students.

Speaking on the issue, he said, “The cancellation of exams like the ANM exam is pushing the future of students into uncertainty. How many more dreams will be broken, and how many more futures will be affected if exams continue to be postponed or cancelled?”

He further noted that in just 18 months, around 18 recruitment exams have been cancelled, highlighting what he described as the state government’s inability to manage the process effectively. The aspirations and hopes of the youth must not be crushed like this, he added.

Naveen Patnaik urged the government to ensure that all exams, including the ANM exam, are conducted on time, in a regular and transparent manner, emphasizing that the education and future of the state’s children should remain a top priority.