Saptagiri introduces Special Financial Assistance Bill for Odisha’s KBK Region

TNI Bureau: Koraput MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka Introduces Special Financial Assistance to KBK Region of Odisha Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha. He has introduced the Special Financial Assistance to KBK Region of Odisha Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha. The KBK region, comprising Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Subarnapur, Balangir, Kalahandi, and Nuapada, has faced decades of neglect and remains one of the most underdeveloped and backward areas in Odisha.

This Bill aims to secure dedicated Central financial support to address regional disparities, uplift tribal communities, and promote holistic development across the KBK districts. The move seeks to restore and strengthen focused assistance to improve infrastructure, education, health, and livelihoods, ensuring inclusive growth for the tribal and vulnerable populations in the region.

MP Ulaka emphasized that the Bill is crucial to bridging the developmental gaps and building a stronger and more equitable future for the KBK region and its people.

According to government data, the region continues to lag behind the State in key indicators. Only 47.38% women in the KBK region are literate, compared to the State average of 67.4%. The overall literacy rate is 73.29%, below the State average of 84.39%. Institutional delivery rates and employment opportunities remain low, leading many people to migrate for work.

Several earlier Central schemes—such as BRGF, RGPSA, and tribal scholarship programmes—have been discontinued, resulting in reduced financial support for the region. The State government argues that this has slowed development in an area already struggling with poverty and tribal backwardness.