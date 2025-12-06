Sasmit Patra Flags Shortfalls in Rural Development Funds for Odisha

TNI Bureau: Raising the issue of Shortfalls in central grants to Odisha, Dr. Sasmit Patra questioned in Parliament whether repeated delays and reduced allocations under schemes like MGNREGA, PMGSY, NRLM and PMAY-G were depriving the State of its fair share.
Responding, Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan said the Centre allocates funds based on utilization of previous releases, availability of balances, adherence to guidelines and actual ground requirements. He said all major schemes—including MGNREGS, PMAY-G, PMGSY, DAY-NRLM and others—are implemented in coordination with States.
The Minister added that the Ministry maintains year-wise details of funds allocated and released to Odisha over the last five years:
Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS)
2020–21: ₹5224.03 crore
2021–22: ₹5687.28 crore
2022–23: ₹4707.52 crore
2023–24: ₹4906.78 crore
2024–25: ₹3763.80 crore
Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAYG)
2020–21: ₹2821.874 crore
2021–22: ₹1011.872 crore
2022–23: ₹1723.275 crore
2023–24: ₹4310.708 crore
2024–25: ₹825.0475 crore
Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)
2020–21: ₹774.29 crore
2021–22: ₹404.12 crore
2022–23: ₹1235.88 crore
2023–24: ₹1262.55 crore
2024–25: ₹712.39 crore
Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM)
2020–21:
Central Allocation: ₹263.68 crore
Fund Release: ₹389.07 crore
2021–22:
Central Allocation: ₹493.47 crore
Fund Release: ₹616.84 crore
2022–23:
Central Allocation: ₹493.59 crore
Fund Release: ₹616.99 crore
2023–24:
Central Allocation: ₹493.59 crore
Fund Release: ₹678.69 crore
2024–25:
Central Allocation: ₹603.31 crore
Fund Release: ₹576.12 crore
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDUGKY)
2020–21: ₹20.68 crore
2021–22: ₹0.00 crore
2022–23: ₹1.75 crore
2023–24: ₹36.08 crore
2024–25: ₹0.00 crore
Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs)
2020–21: ₹6.65 crore
2021–22: ₹10.38 crore
2022–23: ₹15.96 crore
2023–24: ₹15.81 crore
2024–25: ₹20.03 crore
National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP)
2020–21:
Allocation: ₹593.54 crore
Release: ₹621.70 crore
2021–22:
Allocation: ₹593.54 crore
Release: ₹653.64 crore
2022–23:
Allocation: ₹617.55 crore
Release: ₹680.58 crore
2023–24:
Allocation: ₹648.77 crore
Release: ₹685.48 crore
2024–25:
Allocation: ₹649.56 crore
Release: ₹549.54 crore
