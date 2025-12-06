Sasmit Patra Flags Shortfalls in Rural Development Funds for Odisha

TNI Bureau: Raising the issue of Shortfalls in central grants to Odisha, Dr. Sasmit Patra questioned in Parliament whether repeated delays and reduced allocations under schemes like MGNREGA, PMGSY, NRLM and PMAY-G were depriving the State of its fair share.

Responding, Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan said the Centre allocates funds based on utilization of previous releases, availability of balances, adherence to guidelines and actual ground requirements. He said all major schemes—including MGNREGS, PMAY-G, PMGSY, DAY-NRLM and others—are implemented in coordination with States.

The Minister added that the Ministry maintains year-wise details of funds allocated and released to Odisha over the last five years:

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS)

2020–21: ₹5224.03 crore

2021–22: ₹5687.28 crore

2022–23: ₹4707.52 crore

2023–24: ₹4906.78 crore

2024–25: ₹3763.80 crore

Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAYG)

2020–21: ₹2821.874 crore

2021–22: ₹1011.872 crore

2022–23: ₹1723.275 crore

2023–24: ₹4310.708 crore

2024–25: ₹825.0475 crore

Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)

2020–21: ₹774.29 crore

2021–22: ₹404.12 crore

2022–23: ₹1235.88 crore

2023–24: ₹1262.55 crore

2024–25: ₹712.39 crore

Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM)

2020–21:

Central Allocation: ₹263.68 crore

Fund Release: ₹389.07 crore

2021–22:

Central Allocation: ₹493.47 crore

Fund Release: ₹616.84 crore

2022–23:

Central Allocation: ₹493.59 crore

Fund Release: ₹616.99 crore

2023–24:

Central Allocation: ₹493.59 crore

Fund Release: ₹678.69 crore

2024–25:

Central Allocation: ₹603.31 crore

Fund Release: ₹576.12 crore

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDUGKY)

2020–21: ₹20.68 crore

2021–22: ₹0.00 crore

2022–23: ₹1.75 crore

2023–24: ₹36.08 crore

2024–25: ₹0.00 crore

Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs)

2020–21: ₹6.65 crore

2021–22: ₹10.38 crore

2022–23: ₹15.96 crore

2023–24: ₹15.81 crore

2024–25: ₹20.03 crore

National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP)

2020–21:

Allocation: ₹593.54 crore

Release: ₹621.70 crore

2021–22:

Allocation: ₹593.54 crore

Release: ₹653.64 crore

2022–23:

Allocation: ₹617.55 crore

Release: ₹680.58 crore

2023–24:

Allocation: ₹648.77 crore

Release: ₹685.48 crore

2024–25:

Allocation: ₹649.56 crore

Release: ₹549.54 crore