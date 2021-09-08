TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 762 new Covid cases and 8 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 102 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 1.17% . 801 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

64,602 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,070 .

Khordha reported 314 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 119 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – September 8, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases -762

🔶 0-18 years: 102

🔶 New Deaths – 8

🔶 New Recoveries – 801

🔶 Samples Tested – 64,602 (57,303 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 1.17% (1.11% Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (314), Cuttack (119), Mayurbhanj (29), Sundargarh (26), Jagatsinghpur (24), Kendrapada (21), Angul (20)

🔷 New Audited Deaths – Khordha (2), Dhenkanal (2), Angul (1), Balasore (1), Kendujhar (1), Koraput (1).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 18599037

🔶 Total Positive Cases -1013567

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 998591

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 6853

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,070