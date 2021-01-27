100-Word Edit: Relief for Pathaks; Eggs for Vigilance

What an irony! The most high-profile case involving tainted IFS Officer Abhay Kant Pathak and his son Akash Pathak hit a roadblock as the Vigilance Department failed to file the chargesheet even 60 days after the arrest.

The Father-Son duo have been granted ‘default bail’ by the Vigilance Court, bringing huge embarrassment to the agency as well as Odisha Government.

However, they can’t step out of jail now with crime branch cases pending against them. That’s the only solace for the Government.

The Vigilance Department has been under the scanner always for failing miserably when it comes to conviction rate.