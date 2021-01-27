TNI Evening News Headlines – January 27, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Special Vigilance Court grants bail to suspended IFS officer Abhaykant Pathak and his son Akash Pathak.

➡️ Noted writer Ramchandra Behera to recieve Atibadi Jagannath Das Award-2020.

➡️ 894 missing kids traced and rescued in Odisha in a span of 8 days during a special drive: Odisha Police DG Abhay.

➡️ Odisha Government demands Rs 7200 Cr from Centre to expedite railways projects.

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 4 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including all 4 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 31848 in the Capital City.

➡️ 108 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 331535.

India News

➡️ 3rd batch of 3 Rafale aircraft arrives in India after flying non-stop from France for over 7000Km.

➡️ Two farmer unions Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan and Bhartiya Kisan Union withdraw from protest after January 26 violence.

➡️ Delhi Police addresses the media regarding the violence during farmers’ tractor rally yesterday.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ 394 police personnel sustained injuries; 30 police vehicles damaged in violence during farmers’ Tractor Rally, says Delhi Police chief S N Shrivastava.

➡️ Haryana Government extends suspension of internet and SMS services in Sonipat, Palwal, and Jhajjar districts till 5 pm of January 28.

➡️ FIR registers against 3 journalists who reported about school children allegedly exercising in biting cold without winter wear at a Govt Function in Kanpur.

➡️ Supreme Court stays the criminal defamation proceedings against the BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari and Vijender Gupta filed by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

➡️ BJP spokesperson for Bihar unit, Azfar Shamsi shot dead by criminals near Jamalpur College, Jamalpur.

➡️ YesBank Founder Rana Kapoor arrested by ED in HDIL Group Case.

➡️ Cinema halls to operate at a higher seating capacity, revised SOPs soon.

➡️ Tiktok decides to shut down India business; to lay off 2,000 employees.

➡️ Tandav Row: Supreme Court refuses to grant interim protection from arrest to web series makers in connection with FIRs filed against them on charges of hurting religious sentiments.

➡️ Sourav Ganguly admitted to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata after he complained of chest pain.

World News

➡️ WHO led experts’ team set to begin its investigations in Wuhan.