Rekha Gupta takes oath as Delhi CM

TNI Bureau: BJP’s first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh, Rekha Gupta took oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi on Thursday.

She has become the ninth Chief Minister of Delhi and is the fourth woman Chief Minister of the national capital after Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit and Atishi.

Along with Rekha Gupta, Council of Ministers including Parvesh Verma who defeated AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Ashish Sood, Pankaj Singh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra and Ravinder Indraj also took oath at the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other BJP and NDA leaders were present at the oath-taking ceremony organized at the Ramlila Maidan in the national capital.