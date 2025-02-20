TNI Morning News Headlines – February 20, 2025

➡️KIIT University Prakriti Lamsal’s death Case: Odisha Government launches Helpline & WhatsApp numbers for Nepali students.
➡️Rainfall to continue for next four days in Odisha, IMD issues orange and yellow warnings for several districts.
➡️Critically wounded girl student found in pool of blood near a roadside shelter in Metakani area of Burla in Sambalpur.
➡️Odisha Government reschedules working hours of labourers from April to June ahead of hot summer days. Work will be halted between 11 AM and 3 PM.
➡️Odisha Government writes to Airports Authority of India for upgradation of Rourkela Airport with a 4C licence.
➡️Bodies of all nine miners trapped in coal mine on January 6 in the Umrangso area of Assam’s Dima Hasao district, found.
➡️Rekha Gupta will be sworn in as Delhi’s fourth woman Chief Minister at Ramlila Ground today; Six MLAs to take oath as Ministers.
➡️Vijender Gupta likely to be the Delhi Assembly Speaker, Mohan Singh Bisht likely to be the Deputy Speaker: Sources.
➡️Women in Delhi to get Rs 2,500 monthly aid by March 8: CM-designate Rekha Gupta.
➡️Supreme Court stays Lokpal order on probing high court judges.
➡️UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presents budget in UP Vidhan Sabha.
➡️Sensex drops 393.01 points to 75,546.17 in early trade; Nifty declines 118.95 points to 22,813.95.
➡️Rupee rises 12 paise to 86.86 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Spain Women defeat India 1-0 in FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 (Women) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
