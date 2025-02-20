KIIT Row: Founder Achyuta Samanta asked to appear before Govt Panel

Bhubaneswar: Former BJD MP and founder of KIIT & KISS, Dr. Achyuta Samanta has been summoned by a high-level government committee, which is investigating the suicide of a student and the subsequent handling of the incident by university authorities.

A letter from the Odisha Higher Education Department, dated February 20, 2025, states that the inquiry will examine the institution’s actions after the incident. The committee is led by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department and includes the Director of Higher Education, the Principal Secretary to the Government, and the Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Higher Education Department.

Dr. Samanta has been asked to appear before the committee at the State Guest House on February 21, 2025, at 6:30 PM in Bhubaneswar. He is required to present documentary evidence as per the government’s Terms of Reference, read the statement.