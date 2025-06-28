Ratha Jatra 2025: All Chariots reach Gundicha Temple

TNI Bureau: All the three chariots Nandighosa of Lord Jagannatha, Taladhwaja of Lord Balabhadra and Darpadalana of Devi Subhadra completed their much-anticipated journey as they reached the Gundicha Temple today, a day after the Ratha Jatra.

Following a prolonged delay yesterday, the Nandighosa chariot halted shortly after it was pulled to a close distance at 7.45 PM while the Taladhwaja chariot of Lord Balabhadra had halted near the Market Chhak and Devi Subhadra’s Darpadalana stoped near the Marchikote Chhak.

However, the pulling of chariots resumed at 9.30 AM today as informed by the Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Arabinda Kumar Padhee. Lakhs of devotees and several dignitaries including Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan joined in the pulling of the chariots.

Lord Balabhadra’s Taladhwaja chariot reached its destination first and it was followed by Devi Subhadra’s Darpadalana. Subsequently, Lord Jagannatha’s Nandighosa arrived at the Gundicha Temple.