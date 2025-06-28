Naveen questions “Ratha Jatra Mismanagement”; seeks Forgiveness from Lord Jagannatha

TNI Bureau: Odisha Leader of Opposition (LoP) and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has raised question mark over the “Ratha Jatra mismanagement” and sought forgiveness from Lord Jagannatha.

Taking to his X handle, Patnaik shared some of the paper cut-outs on the mismanagement and said, “We aren’t here to point fingers or blame the administration for yesterday’s inordinate delay in pulling the Nandighosha chariot. But it’s impossible not to voice our deep concern and anguish over how things unfolded during the most sacred event in our State.”

“It’s hard to forget how, last year, Lord Balabhadra’s idol slipped during the Adapa Bije Pahandi—a moment that left countless devotees shaken. And now this year, we witnessed Nandighosha ratha still standing at the Singhadwar till 7:45 PM, only to move a few metres before the day ended. That understandably has left lakhs of devotees who came from all over the world to witness this unique event completely disenchanted and disillusioned. Hundreds of devotees also got injured due to poor crowd management,” he added.

The former Odisha CM sought forgiveness from Lord Jagannatha and said, “May Mahaprabhu Jagannath forgive all those responsible for the terrible mess that has overshadowed this divine festival this year. I hope it leads to deep introspection by all in government.”

Currently, Naveen is undergoing treatment at a undergoing going treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.