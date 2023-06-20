Ratha Jatra 2023: Taladhwaja reaches Gundicha Temple; Others halted Midway

By Sagarika Satapathy

TNI Bureau: The pulling of the chariots to the Gundicha temple were halted midway today in Puri due to sunset.

While the Taladhwaja chariot of Lord Balabhadra reached Gundicha temple, Darpadalana chariot of Goddess Subhadra halted at Badasankha and Nandighosha chariot of Lord Jagannath halted at Mausima Chhak.

The chariots will resume their journey tomorrow.

Traditionally, chariots are not supposed to be pulled after dusk.

Several devotees sustained injuries during the pulling of Taladhwaja chariot of Lord Balabhadra at Marichikote Chhak in Puri today. The injured were admitted to the hospital for further treatment.

