Randeep Surjewala meets Mamita Meher’s Family

Insight Bureau: A fact finding team of the Congress including general secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Randeep Singh Surjewala and the party’s Odisha in-charge A Chellakumar met the family members of the murdered lady teacher Mamita Meher on Thursday.

President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik accompanied the Central team to the lady teacher’s native Jharni village in Tureikela block of Balangir district.

Randeep Surjewala demanded dismissal of Minister Dibyashankar Mishra from his post for his link in Mamita Meher murder case & demanded Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to provide Rs 1 crore compensation to the kin of Mamita Meher, Government job to her brother.

He also demanded the accused persons for framing charges of criminal conspiracy under Section 120-B, initiate impartial probe, finish proceedings in 90 days & pronounce death penalty to those found guilty, Randeep Singh Surjewala demanded.

Surjewala alleged that crime against women has increased in Odisha under the BJD Government and the holy land of Lord Jagannatha has turned into a crime hub.

Earlier, Chhatra Congress activists scuffled with police while on way to Naveen Niwas seeking action against minister Dibya Shankar Mishra over his alleged involvement in the lady teacher Mamita Meher murder case.