TNI Afternoon News Headlines – May 27, 2020

Odisha News
* Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik orders resumption of developmental work in Puri & Bhubaneswar by day after tomorrow.
* Private buses to ply in Odisha from tomorrow: Bus Owners’ Association.
* BMC allows to open all the hotels in Bhubaneswar from today.
* Parks in Cuttack reopened for public, to remain open from 7 am – 10 am and 4 pm – 6 pm daily.
* Brown sugar worth Rs 11 lakh seized from Jatni area in Khurda dist.
India News
* Uttarakhand Forest Fire: Over 50 Hectare land gutted in 46 wildfires, wildlife in danger.
* Delhi temperature hits 47C as north India reels under heat wave.
* An Air India security staff on Delhi-Ludhiana flight tests positive for Covid-19; all 40 passengers onboard on mandatory Quarantine!
* IAF chief Bhadauria flies Tejas single-seater aircraft at Sulur airbase.
* Mills in Surat start operating with 25-30% staff.
* Strict SOP for those who entering from Maharashtra: Goa CM.
* IAF to get second indigenous LCA Tejas fighter plane squadron today.
* Varanasi: 2 migrants found dead in ‘Shramik Special’ train coming from Mumbai.
* Covid death toll in Delhi mounts to 303; highest spike of 792 cases reported today.
* T20 World Cup is likely to be postponed till 2022, no official announcement yet: ICC sources
World News
* Afghan Government begins freeing 900 Taliban prisoners as part of peace process.
* Bangladesh records 22 deaths, total death toll now at 544; positive cases stands at 38,292.
* Google to start reopening offices, targets 30% capacity in September.
👉 774 new #COVID__19 Deaths
👉 19,049 new +Ve cases
👉 Samples Tested – 15,532,159
👉 Total cases – 1,725,275
👉 Death Toll – 100,572
👉 Total Recovered – 479,969#USACoronaVirus
— TNI News Desk (@TNITweet) May 27, 2020
