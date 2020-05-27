TNI Afternoon News Headlines – May 27, 2020

Odisha News

* Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik orders resumption of developmental work in Puri & Bhubaneswar by day after tomorrow.

* Private buses to ply in Odisha from tomorrow: Bus Owners’ Association.

* BMC allows to open all the hotels in Bhubaneswar from today.

* Parks in Cuttack reopened for public, to remain open from 7 am – 10 am and 4 pm – 6 pm daily.

* Brown sugar worth Rs 11 lakh seized from Jatni area in Khurda dist.

#Odisha CM @Naveen_Odisha orders resumption of developmental work in #Puri & #Bhubaneswar . "We must ease restrictions now & try and begin developmental works in Puri & Bhubaneswar by day after tomorrow", he says. #OdishaFightsCorona #OdishaCares pic.twitter.com/vzI32cpS9q — TNI News Desk (@TNITweet) May 27, 2020

India News

* Uttarakhand Forest Fire: Over 50 Hectare land gutted in 46 wildfires, wildlife in danger.

* Delhi temperature hits 47C as north India reels under heat wave.

* An Air India security staff on Delhi-Ludhiana flight tests positive for Covid-19; all 40 passengers onboard on mandatory Quarantine!

* IAF chief Bhadauria flies Tejas single-seater aircraft at Sulur airbase.

* Mills in Surat start operating with 25-30% staff.

* Strict SOP for those who entering from Maharashtra: Goa CM.

* IAF to get second indigenous LCA Tejas fighter plane squadron today.

* Varanasi: 2 migrants found dead in ‘Shramik Special’ train coming from Mumbai.

* Covid death toll in Delhi mounts to 303; highest spike of 792 cases reported today.

* T20 World Cup is likely to be postponed till 2022, no official announcement yet: ICC sources

World News

* Afghan Government begins freeing 900 Taliban prisoners as part of peace process.

* Bangladesh records 22 deaths, total death toll now at 544; positive cases stands at 38,292.

* Google to start reopening offices, targets 30% capacity in September.