Rahul Gandhi to adopt Orphan Kids of Pak Shelling during Op Sindoor

TNI Bureau: Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has adopted a total of 22 children who became orphan following shelling of Pakistan during India’s Operation Sindoor after the tragic Pahalgam terror attack.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hamid Karra informed that Rahul Gandhi will bear the educational expenses of 22 children who lost both their parents or the family’s sole bread-winner in in Poonch, which was one of the worst-hit by cross-border shell-ing.

Rahul Gandhi will continue to support these children till they complete their graduation, said Karra adding that the first installment of their education aid would be released on Wednesday.

It is to be noted here that Gandhi had visited Poonch in May and asked local party leaders to make a list of affected children. Later, the grand old party conducted a survey and finalised the names is these 22 children.