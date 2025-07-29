TNI Morning News Headlines – July 29, 2025

📌Youth caught with spy camera fitted in spectacles inside Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri.
📌AIIMS Bhubaneswar nursing officer Nanu Ram Choudhury arrested for ‘misbehaving’ with lady staff.
📌Koraput Town Police arrested a youth for sexually assaulting a minor girl inside a car.
📌At least 18 Kanwariyas (Bol Bom Devotees) killed and several injured in a Bus-Truck collision in Deoghar area of Jharkhand.
📌Neither Government of India nor Indian Army has revealed/confirmed the IDENTITY of Terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev in J&K yesterday.
📌Pahalgam attack mastermind Hashim Musa, two other Terrorists identified by Terror Harbourers. NIA brought the arrested harbourers to the encounter site for on-spot verification: Reprts.
📌India follows 5-point approach to combat terrorism; no PM Modi-Donald Trump call on Indo-Pak conflict, informs EAM S Jaishankar during Lok Sabha discussion on Operation Sindoor.
📌Proceedings begin in Rajya Sabha. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will speak in the Rajya Sabha at around 02.00 pm on Operation Sindoor.
📌Heavy rain causes waterlogging in several parts of Delhi, Mumbai, Bihar. Flood like situation in Himachal Pradesh.
📌Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya’s death sentence cancelled. Confirmation comes from Indian Grand Mufti Kanthapuram AP Abubakar Musliyar’s office. Nimisha Priya was convicted of murder in Yemen.
📌Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes near Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
📌Rupee falls 18 paise to 86.88 against US dollar in early trade.
📌Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump holds bilateral meeting with United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
📌Donald Trump gives Russia 10 or 12 days to end war on Ukraine or face tough new sanctions.
