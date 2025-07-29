Assistant Engineer Kishore Jena under Vigilance Scanner

TNI Bureau: Acting on the allegations of possession of disproportionate assets to his known sources income by Raja Kishore Jena, the Asst Engineer (AE) of R&B, Division-III, Bhubaneswar, the Vigilance officials conducted simultaneous searches at 10 locations linked to him.

The Vigilance teams led by 7 DSPs, 5 Inspectors, 1SI, 11 ASIs, and other supporting staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar are conducting the raids in the following places in Bhubaneswar and Nayagarh: