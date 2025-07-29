Assistant Engineer Kishore Jena under Vigilance Scanner

TNI Bureau: Acting on the allegations of possession of disproportionate assets to his known sources income by Raja Kishore Jena, the Asst Engineer (AE) of R&B, Division-III, Bhubaneswar, the Vigilance officials conducted simultaneous searches at 10 locations linked to him.
The Vigilance teams led by 7 DSPs, 5 Inspectors, 1SI, 11 ASIs, and other supporting staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar are conducting the raids in the following places in Bhubaneswar and Nayagarh:
- Triple storeyed building over plot no. 226, Sector-5, Niladrivihar, BBSR.
- Flat no. E-083, 8th floor, Cosmopolis, BBSR.
- Shop No. 16, Symphony Mall, Pahala, BBSR.
- Paternal house located at Jagannathprasad, Nayagarh.
- Office chamber of Sri Jena located at O/o EE, R&B, Div-III, BBSR.
- House of his in-law located at Patia, Bhubaneswar.
- House of his another in-law located at Sabaji Nagar, Nayagarh.
- Flat No. H-164, 16th floor, Tower H cosmopolis, Bhubaneswar.
- Plot No. 549/3177/3368, Dumduma, Bhubaneswar.
- M/s ASN Infrastructure Pvt Ltd located at 617, Barabari, Jagamara, Bhubaneswar.
Comments are closed.