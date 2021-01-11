Rahul Dravid Turns 48; Twitter Celebrates

Rahul Dravid, former Indian captain, turned 48 on Monday. He is known across the world as a legendary batsman with multiple records under his name. After giving in major part of his life to Cricket, fans and celebrities stormed the Twitter with wishes.

Birthday Wishes pour in on Twitter

Rahul Dravid, with his unmatched batsman skills and leadership qualities has earned himself a big name in the world of Cricket. His birthday was no less than a festival for the Cricket fans.

As he turns 48 today, fans and celebrities pour in birthday wishes for the ex-Captain.

Virendra Sehwag took to Twitter to wish Dravid well for his birthday.

He said, ” Kahate Hain deewaron Ke Bhi Kaan Hote Hain Jo Sabko ache se sunte Hain balki bahut Saf man ke Bhi hai #Happy birthday Rahul Dravid wishes you fulfilment “.

VVS Laxman also wished him birthday wishes. He called him his “special friend”. Laxman said that he has a wonderful memories with Dravid.

Laxman claimed that Dravid continues to inspire him and everyone around.

Rahul Dravid’s Achievements

Rahul Dravid currently has 509 international caps under his name. He is the head of the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore.

Subsequently, Dravid also holds the record for being the fourth-highest-run-getter in the Test Cricket. His records include 13,288 runs with 286 inning within 164 matches.

Along with his accolades, he received the Arjuna Aware in Sporting Honour in 1995. Along with Padma Shri (2004) and Padma Bhushan Award (2013).