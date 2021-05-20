Raghunath Mohapatra’s Eldest Son Jasobanta succumbs to COVID-19

TNI Bureau: In yet another tragedy for the family who are already in grief, eldest son of late Sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra, Jasobanta Mohapatra succumbed to COVID-19. He was 52.

While Padma Vibhushan Raghunath Mohapatra (78) had died on May 9, his second son Prasanta Mohapatra (48) passed away fighting coronavirus yesterday.

As per report, he was shifted to SUM Covid Hospital from AIIMS on May 19 after his health condition deteriorated.

It can be noted that late Raghunath Mohapatra’s younger son died in road mishap 5 years ago.