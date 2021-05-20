Leading Odia Singer Tapu Mishra Covid Positive; Hospitalised

TNI Bureau: Leading Odia Singer Tapu Mishra has tested positive for Covid-19. She has been admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar after her oxygen level dipped.

Tapu is currently put on NIV (Non Invasive Ventilation). Her condition remains critical.

Tapu Mishra had recently lost her father on May 10. He had died of cardiac arrest. Her father KM Mishra (a retired banker) was suffering from various ailments for the last two years.

The News Insight wishes Tapu Mishra a speedy recovery.