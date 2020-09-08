PUBG Corporation dumps Chinese Firm Tencent

TNI Bureau: The ban on popular mobile game PUBG may be reversed soon as the PUBG Corporation, a Subsidiary of South Korean Firm Krafton, has issued a statement, ending its association with Chinese Firm Tencent, its franchise partner for India operation.

While the decision has been made not to authorise PUBG Mobile franchise to Tencent Games in India, the PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country.

It will also explore ways to provide its own PUBG experience for India in the near future. It is believed that PUBG Corporation may tie up with any Indian Firm soon.

India had recently banned 118 Chinese Mobile Apps recently, which included PUBG. The government cited national security concerns while imposing the ban in the wake of escalation of border tensions with China.