NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty on Drug Charges

TNI Bureau: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Rhea Chakraborty over drug charges. Rhea is accused of procuring drugs for late Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

She also faces charges of drug consumption. Her medical test will be conducted soon to ascertain her health conditions. Rhea was taken into custody following three days of interrogation.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

NCB found that she sourced illegal drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput through his brother Showik Chakraborty.

Showik, SSR’s house manager Samuel Miranda and his house servant Deepesh were earlier arrested by the NCB on drug charges.

While CBI has started probing into Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the drug link has taken centre stage now.