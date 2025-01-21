Provisional Calendar of Sittings Announced for Odisha Legislative Assembly’s Seventeenth Assembly, Third Session

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Legislative Assembly has released the Provisional Calendar of Sittings for its upcoming Seventeenth Assembly, Third Session, scheduled to commence in February 2025. According to the calendar, key legislative and budgetary discussions will dominate the session, which will span February, March, and early April.

The session begins on Thursday, February 13, with the Governor’s Address marking the formal inauguration. The subsequent sittings on February 14 and 15 are reserved for the Motion of Thanks and discussions on the Governor’s Address. Following this, Monday, February 17, will be a non-working day before resuming with the Presentation of the Budget for the financial year 2025-2026 on Tuesday, February 18.

Official business and Private Members’ Business (Bills and Resolutions) are scheduled for February 19 and 20. The General Discussion on the Budget will take place from February 21 to February 28, followed by a weeklong recess until Thursday, March 6.

The Assembly will reconvene on March 7 for the Presentation of Reports by Departmentally Related Standing Committees, followed by several sittings dedicated to Demands for Grants related to the Budget. Key dates in March include Dola Purnima on March 14 and Holi on March 15, both observed as holidays with no scheduled meetings. Further deliberations on the budget will resume on March 17. The Appropriation Bill for the Budget 2025-2026 is scheduled for consideration on March 28.

April begins with Utkal Divas on April 1, a public holiday, before legislative proceedings continue. The session concludes with additional Private Members’ Business and official discussions from April 2 to April 5.

The Secretariat of the Odisha Legislative Assembly has notified all concerned members and departments of the government, including principal secretaries, legal advisors, and parliamentary bodies. The detailed calendar will guide lawmakers, ministers, and stakeholders in preparing for a crucial session that will address financial policies and legislative reforms for the upcoming fiscal year.