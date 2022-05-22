Promise not Fulfilled Yet, rues Dutee Chand

Insight Bureau: Olympian Dutee Chand is back in the news with her grievances. In a Facebook post, Dutee Chand rued that despite the promises, she and other Olympians are yet to get the residential plots in Bhubaneswar.

Dutee Chand, Poornima Hembram, Jauna Murmu, Amiya Mallick and Srabani Nanda were assured of residential plots in Bhubaneswar and a letter was issued in this regard by the Sports & Youth Services Department to the GA Department on May 11, 2016.

However, as per Dutee’s Facebook post, the promised plot/house has not been delivered yet.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Update: Dutee Chand later edited and finally deleted her post.