Process Begins; Khariar Road to Become Municipality Soon

TNI Bureau: Khariar Road is set to receive a major administrative upgrade, with the Odisha government formally initiating the process to elevate the Notified Area Council (NAC) to Municipality status.

The development follows a special request made earlier by local representatives, which was accepted and announced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during the Nuapada by-election. The first official step has now been taken, with the Housing and Urban Development Department issuing a letter to Nuapada District Collector and District Magistrate Madhusudan Dash, seeking required information for further proceedings.

Khariar Road NAC Chairperson Sonia Jain informed residents about this significant progress through a Facebook post on Thursday, expressing optimism about the town’s future.

Local leaders and citizens have welcomed the move, calling it a historic milestone that will bring improved civic services, enhanced infrastructure, and better urban governance to the rapidly growing town.

Extending gratitude to Chief Minister Majhi and Housing & Urban Development Minister Dr. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, they noted that the upgrade marks the beginning of a new phase of structured development for Khariar Road.

With procedures now underway, Khariar Road is steadily moving toward becoming a full-fledged Municipality.