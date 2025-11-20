Bhakta Das backs Salia Sahi Tribals; Govt promises Homes

Bhubaneswar: The eviction drive in Salia Sahi has drawn strong political attention, with Odisha PCC President Bhakta Charan Das stepping in to support the tribal families facing displacement. On Wednesday, Das raised the issue after visiting the locality and meeting residents who complained of sudden eviction and uncertainty over their future.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) are clearing parts of the slum for a 13-km parallel road project between Ekamra Kanana and Andharua. Many of the affected households are Adivasi families who have been living in the area for decades.

Das criticised the manner of eviction, emphasising that residents should not be removed without proper rehabilitation. He demanded clarity and humane handling of the process, stating that development must not come at the cost of vulnerable communities. “Yes, evict for development, but ensure proper rehabilitation,” he said, calling for security and support for long-settled families.

The state government responded on Thursday, following Das’s intervention a day earlier. Urban Development Minister Krishnachandra Mahapatra announced that all Salia Sahi residents affected by the eviction will receive government houses, assuring that no one would be left without rehabilitation.

Mahapatra also alleged that misinformation was being spread in the area. “Some people are confusing those who are not leaving their houses,” he said, claiming that individuals who had acquired multiple houses through broker routes were misleading others out of fear that their allotted homes might later be demolished.

The minister appealed to residents to cooperate with officials, assuring that the housing process would be fair and transparent.

As the eviction drive continues, the administration faces the challenge of balancing development needs with the rights and dignity of one of Bhubaneswar’s most marginalised communities. Residents are now waiting for clear timelines on the promised government housing.