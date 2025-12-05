President Murmu hails Dr. K Laxmi Bai following Bhakta Das’ Request

TNI Bureau: Following Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Bhakta Charan Das’ request, President of India, Droupadi Murmu, conveyed her warm wishes to renowned gynaecologist Dr. K. Lakshmi Bai on her 100th Birthday on Friday and appreciated her remarkable contribution to the Society.

Dr. Bai has donated Rs 3.4 crore from her personal savings to AIIMS Bhubaneswar to support the establishment of a gynaecological oncology course at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, promoting women’s health.

The President praised her lifelong dedication of over four decades to the welfare and education of girls and women, calling her an inspiring example of service and social commitment.

Born on December 5, 1926, in Berhampur, Dr. Lakshmi Bai studied at SCB Medical College, Cuttack, as first-ever MBBS batch (1945 to 1950). Dr Lakshmi Bai was a former professor of MKCG Medical College in Berhampur. She retired from service in 1986.

Earlier on Thursday, Bhakta Das requested President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to recognize the selfless service of Gynaecologist Dr K Laxmi Bai.