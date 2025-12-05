India, Russia hold 23rd Annual Summit; focus on Trade, Defence, Energy Ties

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Friday.

PM Modi and Putin witnessed exchange of agreements between India and Russia, before delivering joint press statements in Delhi.

Statement by PM Modi:

📌Following the 23rd India-Russia annual summit, India and Russia have agreed on an economic cooperation program till 2030.

📌India and Russia have long been standing shoulder to shoulder in the fight against terrorism.

📌India will soon be launching a free 30-day e-tourist visa and a 30-day Group Tourist Visa for Russian citizens.

📌India has advocated for peace on the Ukraine issue from the very beginning. We welcome all efforts being made for a peaceful and lasting resolution of this matter.

📌Cooperation in critical minerals, civil nuclear energy, shipbuilding will boost jobs, skills, and regional connectivity.

📌India and Russia are working towards the early conclusion of an FTA with the Eurasian Economic Union.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Statement by Putin:

📌Both the Countries will build new international transport routes, including the project to create North-South transport from Russia or Belarus to the Indian Ocean coast.

📌We are also working on a project to build the largest Indian nuclear plant. Three out of six reactors have already been connected to the energy network.

📌Last year, our bilateral trade turnover has grown by 12%, it is generally around 64 billion US dollars.

📌Russia has been helping to arm and modernise the Indian Army, including the Air Defence Forces, aviation, and the Navy.

📌Russian President Vladimir Putin says, “Russia and India are conducting independent and self-sufficient foreign policy with like-minded countries in BRICS, SCO.

📌Russia is ready to continue uninterrupted shipments of fuel for the growing Indian economy.

Earlier today, Russian President Vladimir Putin was accorded a grand ceremonial red carpet welcome and a tri-services Guard of Honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday ahead of crucial summit.

The Indian and Russian national anthems were played to welcome Putin. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Putin.

Top officials including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan gathered at Rashtrapati Bhavan to welcome the head of State.