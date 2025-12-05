Government Takes Urgent Measures to Restore Indigo Flight Schedules

TNI Bureau: The Ministry of Civil Aviation has taken urgent steps to address major disruptions in Indigo Airlines’ flight schedules. The government has temporarily put the DGCA’s Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) orders on hold to help airlines restore normal operations, without affecting air safety.

Officials expect flight schedules to begin stabilising by tomorrow, with full restoration likely within three days.

To reduce inconvenience to passengers, airlines have been instructed to provide accurate real-time updates through improved online systems. Full refunds will be issued automatically for cancelled flights, and stranded passengers will receive hotel accommodation arranged by the airlines.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Special assistance, including lounge access, will be given to senior citizens and differently-abled passengers. All affected travellers will be provided refreshments and essential support.

A 24×7 control room has been set up (011-24610843, 011-24693963, 096503-91859) to monitor the situation. The government has also ordered a high-level inquiry to determine what caused the disruption at Indigo and to recommend measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The Ministry stated that passenger safety, care, and convenience remain its top priorities and that all necessary measures are being taken to restore normal airline operations as quickly as possible.