Bhakta Das urges President Murmu, PM Modi to recognize selfless service of Dr K Laxmi Bai

TNI Bureau: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Bhakta Charan Das urged President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to recognize the selfless service of Centenarian Gynaecologist Dr K Laxmi Bai, who has made a significant contribution to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, donating Rs 3.4 crore from her lifetime savings.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

100-year-old Dr Laxmi Bai expressed hope that her contribution will provide hope to countless women battling cancer.

It is pertinent to mention that Dr Laxmi Bai, a first-batch MBBS student of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. She has been residing in Berhampur, after retiring from MKCG Medical College and Hospital.