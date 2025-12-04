Bhakta Das urges President Murmu, PM Modi to recognize selfless service of Dr K Laxmi Bai

By Sagarika Satapathy
Bhakta Das urges President Murmu, PM Modi to recognize selfless service of Dr K Laxmi Bai

TNI Bureau: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Bhakta Charan Das urged President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to recognize the selfless service of Centenarian Gynaecologist Dr K Laxmi Bai, who has made a significant contribution to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, donating Rs 3.4 crore from her lifetime savings.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

100-year-old Dr Laxmi Bai expressed hope that her contribution will provide hope to countless women battling cancer.

It is pertinent to mention that Dr Laxmi Bai, a first-batch MBBS student of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. She has been residing in Berhampur, after retiring from MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.