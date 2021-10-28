Pradeep Majhi to join BJD on November 6

Insight Bureau: Former Congress MP from Nabarangpur, Pradeep Majhi, who had recently resigned from the party, will join the ruling Biju Janata Dal on November 6.

BJD President & Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as well as BJD Organisation Secretary & Jajpur MLA Pranab Prakash Das may attend the Mishrana Parba in Nabarangpur, if we believe the sources.

More than 2000 Congress leaders and workers have already resigned from the party while pledging support to Pradeep Majhi.

Earlier on Sunday, Pradeep Majhi had announced his decision to join BJD.