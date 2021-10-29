Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 365 new Covid cases, 3 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 56 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.54%. 546 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

66,610 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,325.

Khordha reported 157 new Covid cases followed by Cuttack (34) in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – October 29, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 365

🔶 0-18 years – 56

🔶 New Recoveries – 546

🔶 Samples Tested – 66,610 (70,194 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.54% (0.58% Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (157) and Cuttack (34).

🔷 Daily Deaths – Khordha (1), Angul (1) and Balasore (1).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 21855963

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1040595

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1027654

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 4563

🔶 Death in Odisha – 8,325