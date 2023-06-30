Politics over Savarkar intensifies in poll-bound MP

Bhopal: Politics over Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar seems to have intensified in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh with both the principal parties — Congress and BJP — exchanging frequent barbs over the freedom fighter.

With the BJP ceaselessly proclaiming its devotion to V. D. Savarkar and his ideology, its Madhya Pradesh unit, which is in power at present, has decided to include his biography in school syllabus.

The announcement was first made by State School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar, alleging that the Congress, which ruled the country for a major part after Independence, ignored many revolutionaries while concentrating on glorifying just one family.

The minister’s mention of “one family” was in reference to “Nehru-Gandhi family”.

Later, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan confirmed that Savarkar’s biography would be included in the school syllabus as part of the National Education Policy (NEP).

Chouhan said Savarkar served double life sentences in the infamous Cellular Jail in the Andamans and such was the rigors that he came to know about the incarceration of his brother (Ganesh Savarkar) “years later”.

“Even today if you go to Cellular Jail, you will know how he lived there. Lessons on someone who dedicated his entire life to the nation will be taught in schools,” Chouhan further said.(IANS)