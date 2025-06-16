TNI Evening News Headlines – June 16, 2025

📌PM Narendra Modi to visit Odisha on June 20.
📌Odisha schools to reopen on June 20, 2025, due to high temperatures.
📌Population census process in Odisha will commence within next six months, ahead of nationwide enumeration scheduled for 2027.
📌State Government approved a proposal for construction of ‘Atithi Bhawan’ in Bhubaneswar.
📌Woman gang-raped at Gopalpur beach yesterday, male friend tied; 7 youths detained.
📌BMC and Food Safety Department conducted raids on food stalls and eateries amid diarrhoea fears.
📌Odisha celebrates last day of Raja festival with ode to mother earth, womanhood & tradition.
📌DNA samples of 119 AI plane crash victims have matched with their family members so far; 76 bodies handed over to kin: Official.
📌Delhi-bound Air India flight returns to Hong Kong after pilot suspects technical issue after takeoff.
📌10-year-old girl raped by coaching centre operator in UP.
📌Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani was given a 21-gun salute. Last rites of the former CM are being performed with full state honours. Amit Shah pays last respects to Rupani.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Canada, to attend 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.
📌President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides awards PM Modi with Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, the highest honour in Cyprus.
📌Arun Srinivas named Meta’s Managing Director and Head for India.
📌Iran launched a new pre-dawn missile attack on Israel on Monday, killing at least eight people.
