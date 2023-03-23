PM Modi pays Tributes to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar on Martyrs’ Day (Shaheed Diwas) today.

Taking to his Twitter handle the Prime Minister said, “India will always remember the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru. These are greats who made an unparalleled contribution to our freedom struggle.”

India will always remember the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru. These are greats who made an unparalleled contribution to our freedom struggle. pic.twitter.com/SZeSThDxUW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2023

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

India observes March 23 as Shaheed Diwas to pay tribute to Indian revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

The trio were hanged by the British Government on March 23, 1931 after the were found guilty of the murder of deputy police superintendent JP Saunders in 1928, to avenge the death of Lala Lajpat Rai.

The three freedom fighters were hanged to death by Britishers on March 23, 1931, in the Lahore conspiracy case.

Bhagat Singh was 23, Rajguru was 22 and Sukhdev was 23 when they were hanged to death.