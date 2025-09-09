PM Modi first to cast vote in Vice President Elections

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cast the first vote in the vice-presidential elections at the Parliament House.

Polling will continue till 5 pm. The counting will begin for the same after 6 pm. All elected member of parliaments will cast their vote through secrect ballot.

The ruling NDA has nominated former Tamil Nadu BJP President and Governor of Maharashtra CP Radhakrishnan, while the Opposition has fielded former Supreme Court judge B Sudarshan Reddy.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

After casting vote in vice-presidential polls, PM Modi left for Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to review flood situations.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Pralhad Joshi, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh were among the early voters.

All BJP MPs from Odisha along with Odisha CM Mohan Majhi are present in Delhi to cast their vote.