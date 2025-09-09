Nepal Burns; PM Oli Resigns, India issues Advisory

TNI Bureau: Nepal is on fire. Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday resigned from the post after anti-corruption protests turned violent.

Gen Z demonstrators stormed Parliament, torched Government buildings, homes of Oli and President Ram Chandra Poudel. Oli fled Kathmandu in a military chopper.

India has issued a statement advising Indian nationals residing in Nepal to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities.

The Embassy of India in Nepal requested Indian nationals to follow telephone numbers (+977 – 980 860 2881 & +977 – 981 032 6134) for contact, in case they are facing any emergency situation or require assistance.

Report suggested that Former Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife, current Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, were violently attacked by protestors.