Platform Roof Collapses at Cuttack Railway Station

TNI Bureau: Movement of trains on platforms 1 & 2 at Cuttack Railway Station was disrupted after a portion of platform roof collapsed this afternoon.

As informed by sources, a portion of roof of platform no.1 collapsed after an old wall collapsed onto it at around 3.45 PM when the redevelopment works were underway.

While passengers present on the spot ran for life, the train services on platform 1 and 2 were affected as the tracks were blocked after the platform roof collapsed

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

However, two persons including a railway employee were injured following the mishap. While the railway employee was rushed to a private hospital, the other person was admitted at SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

An immediate restoration work was initiated by the railways to clear the route.

Meanwhile, the East Coast Railways issued the following clarifications: