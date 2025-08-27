Odisha CM Releases 3rd Installment of CM-Kisan Money

TNI Bureau: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday released the third installment of the CM-Kisan scheme. Over 51 lakh small and marginal farmers received Rs 2,000 each directly into their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

While attending a state level function at Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) the CM said, “Today, more than 51 lakh farmers of the state have been provided with financial assistance of the third instalment of the CM-Kisan scheme amounting to more than 1041 crores through DBT. Our government always believes in farmer-centric policies because without their hard work, our society, culture, and economy remain incomplete.”

“The best investment of our government is the security of the farmers. We are not only providing them assistance but also standing with them as partners in their hopes and aspirations,” he added.

Majhi further said, “Our state is an agriculture-dominant state. More than 60 percent of the people in our state are dependent on agriculture and allied activities. More than 82 percent of the farmers in our state are small and marginal farmers. Besides this, a major group in the state, landless agricultural families, are also engaged in agricultural work to support their families. In order to make all such needy farmer families economically self-reliant, our government has implemented a farmer welfare scheme named CM-Kisan scheme using its own resources.”

“The CM-Kisan scheme is an innovative farmer welfare scheme of our government. Providing financial assistance to all small and marginal farmers in the state for purchasing seeds and fertilizers for kharif and rabi crops is a special feature of this scheme,” the CM mentioned.

The CM also said, “You all are aware of our government’s commitment to the farmers’ community. In the last fourteen months, whether it is assistance under various schemes or help during calamities, our government has provided it immediately and has not shown any kind of indifference in this regard. The government is committed not only to doubling the income of the state’s farmer families but to multiplying it manifold. Through your timely collective efforts, agricultural production in the state has increased. May your lives be happy in this way and filled with prosperity—this is my prayer today, on this sacred day, at the feet of Lord Sri Jagannath and Maa Samaleswari,” he prayed.