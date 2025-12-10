Odisha Government Forms High-Level Committee on Mahanadi Water Disputes

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government has formed a high-level committee to review and guide all matters related to the ongoing Mahanadi water dispute. The committee has been created under the direction of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, keeping in view the discussions and proceedings before the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal, as well as the sensitivity and complexity of the issue.

The committee will be headed by Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo. Its main role will be to examine all aspects related to Mahanadi water and provide necessary policy guidance to the technical and administrative efforts currently underway in the state.

The following members have been included in the committee:

Suresh Pujari, Minister – Member

Prithviraj Harichandan, Minister – Member

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Sampad Chandra Swain, Minister – Member

Saroj Kumar Pradhan, Government Chief Whip – Member

Niranjan Pujari, MLA – Member

Jayanarayan Mishra, MLA – Member

Sofia Firdous, MLA – Member

The government has stated that the committee will help ensure a coordinated and well-guided approach as Odisha continues to present its case before the Tribunal and work on protecting the state’s water interests.