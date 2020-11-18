TNI Morning News Headlines – November 18, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports 868 Covid-19 cases including 502 quarantine and 366 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 310920 including 300474 recoveries & 8818 active cases.

👉 Khordha reported 102 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Sundargarh (82) and Cuttack (65).

👉 Odisha reports 15 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 3 from Sundargarh and 2 each from Gajapati, Sambalpur and Subarnapur. Toll mounts to 1,575.

👉 Board Examinations of Class 10 and 12 students in Odisha will be held this academic year after conduct of classes for at least 3 months, informs School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

👉 Odisha Govt plans to reopen schools for students of Classes 10th & 12th after December 31.

👉 Odisha Assembly Speaker SN Patro calls an all-party meeting today to ensure the smooth functioning of the winter session beginning November 20.

👉 Dense fog affected traffic movement this morning in Bhubaneswar & Cuttack.

👉 Odisha Vigilance officials raids multiple places of Chandramani Sahoo, Assistant Engineer, R D sub-division, Talcher regarding possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

India News

👉 Gujarat: 11 killed, 15 injured in road accident in Vadodara.

👉 India reports 38,617 new COVID-19 cases & 474 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 89,12,908 including 4,46,805 active cases, 83,35,110 cured cases & 1,30,993 deaths.

👉 A total of 12,74,80,186 samples tested for COVID-19, up to 17th November. Of these, 9,37,279 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 Bihar: 4-day long Chhath Pooja begins from today.

👉 Madhya Pradesh Government to form a ‘Cow Cabinet’ for the protection of cows in the State.

👉 Meerut: 2 killed, five injured in building collapse after cylinder blast.