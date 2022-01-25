Padma Awards 2022 – Complete List of Awardees

Insight Bureau: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards this year.

The list comprises four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. Out of 128 awardees, 34 are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees.

Among the 128 Padma awardees, six people of Odisha to be received the Padma Awards of India. While eminent writer Pratibha Ray (Literature and Education) will receive Padma Bhushan, Srimad Baba Balia (Social Work), Pramod Bhagat (Sports), Aditya Prasad Dash (Science & Engineering), Shyamamani Devi (Art) and Narasingha Prasad Guru (Literature & Education) will confer with Padma Shri.

Late Odia civil servant Guruprasad Mohapatra was awarded Padma Shri from Delhi region.

CDS Gen Bipin Rawat will get Padma Vibhushan (posthumous), Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad will be conferred with Padma Bhushan.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, who died last year, will receive Padma Vibhushan for Public Affairs.

Similarly, Vaccine makers – Cyrus Poonawalla of the Serum Institue and Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella of Bharat Biotech will be honoured with Padma Bhushan. The heads of Microsoft and Google Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai have been named for the Padma Bhushan honours.

Likewise, Singer Sonu Nigam and Olympic Gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra will be honoured with a Padma Shri.

Here’s a list of people will receive awards this year: