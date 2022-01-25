TNI News Headlines – January 25, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 1303 more COVID positive cases & 1644 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 1251 local contact cases and 52 quarantine cases.

➡️ 10244 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1142161.

➡️ 6 from Odisha to receive Padma Awards; Jnanpith Award winner Padmashri Pratibha Ray has been nominated to get the Padma Bhushan.

➡️ Special Task Force of Odisha Police seizes 3.1 kg brown sugar worth around Rs 3 crore, Rs 65 lakh in cash and three revolvers from rented house in Nayagarh district.

➡️ Odisha State Secretariat, Police Commissionerate Office and other government and official buildings illuminated on the eve of Republic Day.

➡️ 20 Odisha Police personnel to receive Governor’s Medal Award on Republic Day.

➡️ New dates declared for filing nomination papers for where nominations were not filed or all the nominations were rejected in Odisha.

India News

➡️ President Kovind’s address to the nation on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day. President Ram Nath Kovind approves awards of 384 Gallantry for armed forces personnel.

➡️ The President of India has approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards this year.

➡️ CDS Gen Bipin Rawat to get Padma Vibhushan (posthumous), Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to be conferred with Padma Bhushan.

➡️ Kerala reports 55,475 fresh COVID-19 cases; highest ever case in the State in a single day.

➡️ Karnataka reports 41,400 new COVID-19 cases, 53,093 recoveries and 52 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics Gold medalist Subedar Neeraj Chopra of 4 Rajputana Rifles awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal on Republic Day.

➡️ Jammu & Kashmir: Grenade attack at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar.

➡️ In Patna, Bihar Police fired tear gas shells & used water cannon to disperse students protesting against the alleged irregularities in Railway Recruitment Board’s Non-Technical Popular Categories exam.

World News

➡️ IMF projects global economy to grow at 4.4% in 2022, and to slow to 3.8% in 2023.

➡️ UK to lift all travel restrictions on February 11.

➡️ US puts 8,500 troops on ‘heightened alert’ over Ukraine tensions.

➡️ 10 Pakistanis held in Paris for money laundering, human trafficking, using fake documents.