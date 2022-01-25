TNI News Headlines – January 25, 2022

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 1303 more COVID positive cases & 1644 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 1251 local contact cases and 52 quarantine cases.
➡️ 10244 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1142161.
➡️ 6 from Odisha to receive Padma Awards; Jnanpith Award winner Padmashri Pratibha Ray has been nominated to get the Padma Bhushan.
➡️ Special Task Force of Odisha Police seizes 3.1 kg brown sugar worth around Rs 3 crore, Rs 65 lakh in cash and three revolvers from rented house in Nayagarh district.
➡️ Odisha State Secretariat, Police Commissionerate Office and other government and official buildings illuminated on the eve of Republic Day.
➡️ 20 Odisha Police personnel to receive Governor’s Medal Award on Republic Day.
➡️ New dates declared for filing nomination papers for where nominations were not filed or all the nominations were rejected in Odisha.
India News
➡️ President Kovind’s address to the nation on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day. President Ram Nath Kovind approves awards of 384 Gallantry for armed forces personnel.
➡️ The President of India has approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards this year.
➡️ CDS Gen Bipin Rawat to get Padma Vibhushan (posthumous), Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to be conferred with Padma Bhushan.
➡️ Kerala reports 55,475 fresh COVID-19 cases; highest ever case in the State in a single day.
➡️ Karnataka reports 41,400 new COVID-19 cases, 53,093 recoveries and 52 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Tokyo Olympics Gold medalist Subedar Neeraj Chopra of 4 Rajputana Rifles awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal on Republic Day.
➡️ Jammu & Kashmir: Grenade attack at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar.
➡️ In Patna, Bihar Police fired tear gas shells & used water cannon to disperse students protesting against the alleged irregularities in Railway Recruitment Board’s Non-Technical Popular Categories exam.
World News
➡️ IMF projects global economy to grow at 4.4% in 2022, and to slow to 3.8% in 2023.
➡️ UK to lift all travel restrictions on February 11.
➡️ US puts 8,500 troops on ‘heightened alert’ over Ukraine tensions.
➡️ 10 Pakistanis held in Paris for money laundering, human trafficking, using fake documents.
