One more victim of Odisha train tragedy succumbs, toll mounts to 290

Bhubaneswar: With the death of another injured, the fatalities in the Odisha triple-train tragedy have risen to 290, officials said on Friday.

Bihar resident Prakash Ram was under treatment in Surgery Ward of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, and succumbed to his injuries this morning, the officials said.

The hospital authority informed the local police about the death. The body will be handed over to the family of Prakash after post-mortem.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

About 200 critically injured victims were admitted to the SCB Medical College, Cuttack, of which many have been discharged, while the condition of two or three continues to be extremely critical.

Meanwhile, the identities of 81 bodies preserved at AIIMS Bhubaneswar is yet to be ascertained. The claimants are waiting for DNA test reports. A total of 78 families have given DNA samples, as per the sources.

Notably, Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, Howrah-bound SMVP-Howrah Superfast Express and a good train were involved in a major accident near the Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Odisha’s Balasore district on June 2 evening killing around 290 people.(IANS)