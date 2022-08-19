Odisha Weather Updates: IMD issues Red Warning for 4 Districts

Insight Bureau: The Regional Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in different parts of the State due to low pressure.

The Depression over Northwest and adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal laid centered about 250 km east-southeast of Balasore.

It will move West-Northwestwards and cross between Balasore by today evening.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Red alert has been issued for very heavy rainfall in 4 districts today. Likewise, 14 districts have been issued orange warning and 7 districts have been issued yellow warning for intense rainfall.

Red warning (Take action): Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) at a few places to occur over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Balasore.

Orange warning (Be prepared): Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir and Jajpur.

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khordha and Puri.