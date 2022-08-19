Dolo-650 Makers under the Scanner

During the difficult Covid times, Dolo-650 became a household name. It came to rescue of millions and is being heavily prescribed by most of the doctors. But, what we don’t know? The Federation of Medical & Sales Representatives Association of India (FMRAI) claimed that makers of Dolo had spent Rs 1000 crore in freebies to the Doctors to prescribe the tablet!

Micro Labs Ltd., the manufactuer of Dolo-650 tablets, was under the income tax scanner for suspected tax evasion. There are prima facie evidences to suggest that the company was distributing huge freebies to the medical professionals under the head “sales and promotion”.

The freebies included travel expenses, gifts etc. to doctors and other professionals to promote Dolo and other products under various categories. It looks like one of the biggest scams in India’s medical history.

The Supreme Court has already issued notices to the Centre. A high level probe should bring the truth out.