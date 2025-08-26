Odisha Revenue Employees’ Association calls off Protest

TNI Bureau: After 15 days of agitation, the Odisha revenue employees’ association on Tuesday called off its strike and join duty following an assurance from the state government to address their issues.

It is to be noted here that the Revenue employees across the state had gone on mass leave since August 11 to press for their 10-point charter of demands.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Their indefinite strike has adversely affected the works of the revenue department and the general public across the state faced inconveniences.

However, the association’s president today announced to call off their protest, citing that the state government has urged them to join the duty in view of state’s flood situation and the upcoming festival season.

The Revenue and Disaster Management Department had earlier directed all district collectors to initiate disciplinary action against revenue staff who had remained absent despite repeated reminders. Besides, it had sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from them yesterday.