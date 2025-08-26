Tribals continue opposing NALCO’s Bauxite Mining at Serubandha Hills

TNI Bureau: Tribals continue to oppose the Bauxite Mining by National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) at Serubandha Hills of Koraput district in Odisha.

Local residents of Semiliguda and Pottangi blocks of the district along with their public representatives have come forward to save the the Serubandha Hills.

With one voice and slogan of ‘NALCO Go Back’, they threatened that mining of any natural resources will not be allowed at any cost, even if it demands their lives.

Hundreds of villagers from six panchayats namely Kotia, Nuagaon, Maliput, Pottangi, Khudi and Sorisha under Pottangi and Semiliguda blocks under the banner of the Serubandha Parvat Surakhya Samiti (SPSS), a local group, on Sunday assembled at Malakarbandh village to oppose bauxite mining in Serubandha hills.

They claimed that people of around 2000 villages would be affected by the project as it not just would displace them but also damage water sources and forests of the locality.