CM Mohan Majhi Launches “Ama Shasan” Programme

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday launched the “Ama Shasan” Programme at the Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

While launching the people-centric initiative, the Chief Minister also interacted with the people through video conferencing and inquired whether they are receiving the benefits of the State government and are being behaved well by the officials.

The state government has covered a total of 13 schemes of eight departments under the “Ama Shasan” Programme, through which the common people can give their opinions on toll free 14471.

Ordinary citizens can also give their opinions and complaints on WhatsApp, social media and website of the state government.

In his address, the CM said, “We have been working with a commitment to serve the people since the first day of joining the government.”

“Governance and administration were inaccessible to the people earlier, but now the government itself is reaching out to the people. The people’s government is following the opinions of the people and ensuring the services, facilities and rights of every citizen. Taking this effort to connect with the people a step further, the state government has launched the “Ama Shasan” Programme,” he added.

“Ama Shasan” Programme is not just a scheme, it is a strong concept of the government to take governance to the villages, he stated.