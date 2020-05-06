Odisha reports 2nd #COVID19 Death; From Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported the 2nd Coronavirus death, as the 77-year male patient from Madhusudan Nagar; Bhubaneswar became the latest casualty.

As confirmed by the Health Department, the patient had underlying co-morbidities of hypertension, diabetes and kidney disease. He passed away at KIMS COVID Hospital yesterday.

The Case No. 119, close contact of Case No. 41, had tested negative for Corona on April 9, but showed symptoms later and tested positive on April 28.

Meanwhile, another COVID-19 +VE case has been reported from Ganjam, taking the number to 4 in the district. Number of COVID-19 +VE cases in Odisha has gone up to 176.

District-wise COVID-19 +VE cases in Odisha

👉 Balasore: 24 (Active – 20)

👉 Bhadrak: 21 (Active – 9)

👉 Jajpur: 53 (Active – 52)

👉 Kendrapada: 2 (Active – 0)

👉 Cuttack: 2 (Active – 1)

👉 Dhenkanal: 1 (Active – 0)

👉 Khurda: 47 (Active – 14)

👉 Puri: 1 (Active – 0)

👉 Kalahandi: 2 (Active – 0)

👉 Sundargarh: 12 (Active – 7)

👉 Koraput: 1 (Active – 1)

👉 Keonjhar: 2 (Active – 2)

👉 Deogarh: 1 (Active – 1)

👉 Jharsuguda: 2 (Active – 2)

👉 Bolangir: 2 (Active – 2)

👉 Ganjam: 4 (Active – 4)

👉 Total Cases in Odisha – 177

👉 Active Cases – 115

👉 Recovered – 60

👉 Death – 2